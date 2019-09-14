iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $75.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.