iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $303.13. The stock had a trading volume of 321,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,360. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

