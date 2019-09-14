Investure LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investure LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,798 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Investure LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investure LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 21,070,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,990,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

