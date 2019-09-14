InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,551. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 42.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

