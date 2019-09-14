Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,398.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

