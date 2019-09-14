Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 332 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $11,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,398 shares in the company, valued at $108,704,248.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $35.53. 148,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,342. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $705.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.