Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 332 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $11,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,398 shares in the company, valued at $108,704,248.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $35.53. 148,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,342. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $705.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.