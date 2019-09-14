Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 820 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $40,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,486 shares in the company, valued at $902,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 10.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 263,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,355 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,156.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

