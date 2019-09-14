Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,277. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth $27,568,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,006,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

