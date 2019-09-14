Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $197,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMSWA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.92. 98,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,686. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $479.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Software by 2,671.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

