Insider Buying: Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Acquires A$15,006.00 in Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Robert (Bob) Edgar acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$14.64 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of A$15,006.00 ($10,642.55).

Shares of TCL traded up A$0.28 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$14.52 ($10.30). The stock had a trading volume of 4,691,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Transurban Group has a 52-week low of A$10.62 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of A$16.06 ($11.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$15.16 and its 200 day moving average is A$13.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

