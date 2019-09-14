Insider Buying: Lightwaverf PLC (LON:LWRF) Insider Buys £11,375 in Stock

Lightwaverf PLC (LON:LWRF) insider Jason Elliott acquired 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £11,375 ($14,863.45).

Shares of Lightwaverf stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44. Lightwaverf PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.64 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Lightwaverf in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

