Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $165.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the highest is $166.49 million. Inovalon posted sales of $145.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $641.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.22 million to $645.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $699.00 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $727.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 487,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 854.1% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

