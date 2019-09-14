Innova (INN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $39,749.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

