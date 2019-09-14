Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.20 ($43.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of IGY stock traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €44.80 ($52.09). 822,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.85. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €37.79 ($43.94) and a fifty-two week high of €45.98 ($53.47).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

