INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

