Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Up 10.1%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 229,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 210,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.