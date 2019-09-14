Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.
ICD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 4,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
