Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

ICD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 4,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.