IDEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,388.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $3,388.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,073,574 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

