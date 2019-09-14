Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.88.

ICHR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 198,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. Ichor has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Ichor’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $355,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 112,532 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ichor by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ichor by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

