IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get IBM alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of IBM by 931.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 16.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 5.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of IBM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 522,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of IBM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.67. 2,063,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $154.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.