HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0011 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $102,278.00 and approximately $274,499.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023385 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

