Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $22.88. Huntsman shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 2,131,018 shares changing hands.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

