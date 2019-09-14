Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 698.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 698.38 ($9.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51).

HTG traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 491 ($6.42). 183,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 536.88. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 844.50 ($11.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

