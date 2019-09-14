Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €72.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.39 ($84.17).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of BOSS remained flat at $€53.88 ($62.65) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 254,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €48.89 ($56.85) and a 12 month high of €70.44 ($81.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.17 and a 200 day moving average of €57.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

