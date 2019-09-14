Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,057,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 585,186 shares.The stock last traded at $0.74 and had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

The company has a market cap of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 154,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

