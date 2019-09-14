Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 536,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of HUD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 186,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,589. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.06 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hudson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 36.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

