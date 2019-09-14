HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $170.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.60.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.11. 649,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,772. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -160.89 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total value of $228,092.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $5,046,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,147 shares of company stock worth $25,137,197 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

