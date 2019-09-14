HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Fatbtc, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,879.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00224598 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.