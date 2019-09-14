HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Sold by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,201 shares during the period. HTG Molecular Diagnostics comprises 3.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of HTGM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 346,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,666. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

