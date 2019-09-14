Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
TWNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.78.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86.
In other Hostess Brands news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 622,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 251,936 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $8,310,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 258,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,467,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 177,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.