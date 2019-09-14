Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 622,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 251,936 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $8,310,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 258,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,467,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 177,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

