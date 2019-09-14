Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HZN. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on Horizon Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

HZN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,955. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,686.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,798.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 614,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

