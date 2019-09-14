Honey (HONEY) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Honey has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Honey has a total market capitalization of $4,923.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Honey

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev . Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

