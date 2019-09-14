Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.98. 3,165,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,722. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

