Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of HOMB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $157,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,031. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $46,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

