HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on HollyFrontier and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.19.

HFC stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

