Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 236.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 36.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.37. 23,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,715. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

