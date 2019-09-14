Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) & Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Financial Review

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hi-Crush and Ciner Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.25 $137.59 million $1.49 1.40 Ciner Resources $486.70 million 0.65 $49.90 million N/A N/A

Hi-Crush has higher revenue and earnings than Ciner Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Hi-Crush has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciner Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ciner Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush and Ciner Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush -14.99% 1.87% 0.99% Ciner Resources 9.03% 17.76% 10.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hi-Crush and Ciner Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ciner Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hi-Crush presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Ciner Resources has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.60%. Given Ciner Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ciner Resources is more favorable than Hi-Crush.

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Ciner Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Hi-Crush pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ciner Resources beats Hi-Crush on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 236.1 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP is a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

