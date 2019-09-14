Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Down 10.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Heska traded as low as $63.41 and last traded at $64.17, 852,960 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 913% from the average session volume of 84,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heska by 47,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $558.31 million, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

