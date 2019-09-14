Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helical to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404.20 ($5.28).

HLCL stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 354.39. The firm has a market cap of $423.45 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

In other Helical news, insider Matthew Bonning-Snook acquired 381 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £1,348.74 ($1,762.37).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

