Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 6.2% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.92, 533,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 824,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,059,246.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,346,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
