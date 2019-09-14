Head to Head Contrast: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Spi Energy (OTCMKTS:SPI)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.64, suggesting that its share price is 364% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 11.30% 17.27% 10.35% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Infineon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Spi Energy does not pay a dividend. Infineon Technologies pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infineon Technologies and Spi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Spi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $8.83 billion 2.64 $1.28 billion $1.14 18.03 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.27 -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Spi Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

