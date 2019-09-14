HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 2,182,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. HD Supply has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $264,175,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $74,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 22,502.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,702,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after buying an additional 1,679,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $34,301,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

