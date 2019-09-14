HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Recently Signed Gilead Partnership Yields First $10M Milestone; Affirm Buy Gilead rapidly advances long-acting injectible HIV drug based on SABER agreement. Yesterday, DURECT announced that it has earned a $10M milestone payment from Gilead (GILD; not rated) related to the further development of an investigational injectable HIV product utilizing DURECT’s SABER technology, as part of a license agreement that was announced in July 2019. In addition to the $25M upfront payment already received, remaining milestones include the potential for up to an additional $65M in development and regulatory milestones, up to an additional $70M in sales-based milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem purchased 4,000,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,648 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

