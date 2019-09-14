Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $861,541.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 53% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $861,541.00 and $263,929.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,353.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01782507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.02933104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00677897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00722602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00060160 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00441587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

