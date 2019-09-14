Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

