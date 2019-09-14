Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 122,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,261. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Loewald acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

