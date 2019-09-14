Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.08.

HIG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,644. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $431,862.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,135. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

