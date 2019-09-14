GXChain Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005146 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX and BigONE. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.77 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,863,256 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Binance, DragonEX, QBTC, Huobi, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.