GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $105.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and $105 Target Price on Grubhub shares.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Citigroup raised shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.45.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $2,002,617. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 5.2% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,007,000 after buying an additional 612,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after buying an additional 865,569 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 257.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after buying an additional 4,342,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $214,636,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

