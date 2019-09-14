Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,054 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 37,602 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 1,534,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon Inc has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

